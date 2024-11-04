Netcracker Recognized by Analyst Firm for Empowering APAC CSPs With Opportunities for Monetization, Automation and Improved Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2024 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Company of the Year award from Frost Sullivan. The accolade recognizes Netcracker's best-in-class portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including Netcracker Digital Platform, as well as its commitment to the specific needs of the region.

As CSPs continue transforming from telcos to techcos, industry requirements and operator needs are changing. With Netcracker's advanced suite of products, including the GenAI Telco Solution, CSPs can ensure they are able to capitalize on new 5G monetization opportunities, improved cost efficiency and operations with AI and automation, a superior customer experience and a focus on sustainability.

"Netcracker Technology's high customer satisfaction, compared with its peers in the region, is truly commendable," said Mei Lee Quah, Director of ICT Research at Frost Sullivan. "With the GenAI Telco Solution, CSPs can harness the potential of GenAI to redefine what is possible in the telecom industry, specifically in terms of new opportunities for monetization."

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Frost Sullivan," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "APAC is brimming with potential as CSPs continue their digital transformations, and Netcracker is committed to ensuring its solutions are focused on the needs of the region as the industry evolves."

