Sound Group Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Requirement

SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SOGP) ("Sound Group" or the "Company"), a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, announced today that it has received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 1, 2024, confirming the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for Nasdaq under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq noted this matter is now closed.

About Sound Group Inc.
Sound Group Inc. is a global audio-centric social and entertainment company driven by a clear mission and vision: building the world's largest audio platform to better connect and communicate. The Company is dedicated to shaping a future where audio not only bridges gaps but also amplifies human connection through the power of sound. Sound Group Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.soundgroupinc.com/

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; the Company's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to the Company; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sound Group Inc.
IR Department
E-mail: ir@soundgroupinc.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
E-mail: soundgroup@tpg-ir.com


