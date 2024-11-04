

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legendary American musician and film and television producer Quincy Jones has died.



Jones, 91, 'passed away peacefully' on Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, according to his publicist, Arnold Robinson.



'Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing,' Jones' family said in a statement. 'And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity.'



A songwriter, music producer, record label executive and civil rights advocate, Jones was one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.



Best known as the producer of Michael Jackson's blockbuster albums 'Thriller,' 'Off the Wall,' and 'Bad,' Jones also worked for other great musicians such as Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra.



Quincy Jones was the producer of Grammy award-winning 1985 charity single 'We Are the World,' bringing together dozens of American pop stars to raise funds for victims of famine in Ethiopia.



He also composed the soundtrack to more than 50 films and TV programs.



In a career spanning more than 70 years, Jones won 28 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Legend Award.



In 2013, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Jones was married three times and has seven children with five different women.



