

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Monday reported net income of $544 million or $0.33 per share for the third quarter, higher than $494 million or $0.30 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Distributable earnings were $619 million or $0.38 per share, up from $568 million or $0.35 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.117 billion from $893 million in the previous year.



The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on December 31, to shareholders of record on November 29.



