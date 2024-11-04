

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Who will win the Presidency? This is the biggest question in all minds. Market sentiments also evolved around the elections on the final day of campaigning. Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are giving last pitches to voters on the eve of elections.



The Factory Orders, Service Sector reports, and Consumer sentiment indices might get attention in the coming days, this week.



In the Asian trading session, gold edged up. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up on Monday.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 21.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 14.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 144.77 points or 0.8 percent to 18,239.92. The Dow climbed 288.73 points or 0.7 percent to 42,052.19. The S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.4 percent to 5,728.80.



On the economic front, the Factory Orders for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The six-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose in thin trade on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.17 percent to 3,310.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.30 percent to 20,567.52.



Japanese markets were closed for the Culture Day holiday.



Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.56 percent to 8,164.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.51 percent higher at 8,422.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 15.99 points or 0.22 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 7.75 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 54.51 points or 0.67 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 2.52 points or 0.02 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.17 percent.



