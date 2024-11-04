Advancing the Great Atlantic Salt Project: Atlas Salt's Approach to EA Conditions and Permitting

Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) is pleased to share its approach to meeting Environmental Assessment (EA) conditions and to outline its phased permitting strategy for the Great Atlantic Salt Project. This strategy reflects Atlas Salt's commitment to advancing the project responsibly, laying the groundwork for Canada's next major salt mine through strong environmental stewardship and regulatory alignment at each development stage.

Understanding EA Conditions and Atlas Salt's Proactive Approach

EA conditions are a standard requirement for large-scale mining projects, designed to balance development with environmental protections. Atlas Salt's Great Atlantic Salt Project was released from the environmental assessment process with a moderate level of conditions, approximately 70-80% of which were proactively addressed in the Company's initial project registration, resulting in release after just 52 days. Key areas, such as real-time water monitoring, seasonal wildlife benchmarking, community engagement, climate adaptation, and progressive rehabilitation, were integrated from the outset. This forward-thinking approach embeds EA standards into every project phase, supporting both compliance and the Company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

EA Conditions Fully Integrated into Project Development Plans

Atlas Salt has incorporated all EA conditions stipulated by the Department of Environment and Climate Change into the Company's project plans. Activities and tasks required to meet these conditions were closely developed and refined in consultation with regulatory bodies to align with government expectations and standards.

Phased Permitting Strategy to Support Development Progression

Atlas Salt is implementing a phased approach to permitting, with each phase designed to advance the Project while meeting specific regulatory requirements and environmental standards:

Early Works - This phase encompasses surface-level site preparations and infrastructure setup, including land clearing, access road construction, and installation of environmental controls. The Early Works Mine Development Plan, currently under development, will ensure that Atlas Salt adheres to stringent environmental standards as foundational construction activities commence. Capital Development Following the Early Works, the Capital Development phase focuses on both surface and underground development necessary for operational readiness. Key activities include constructing the box cut, main decline, and underground infrastructure. This phase will incorporate detailed environmental management practices, including specific measures related to sub-surface construction and continuous monitoring to ensure compliance with environmental requirements. Commercial Operations Development - The final phase, will be scaling the mine to commercial production, including full operational readiness and ongoing environmental monitoring.

Commitment to Responsible Development and Transparent Engagement

Atlas Salt is dedicated to best practices in responsible mining. The EA conditions not only meet regulatory expectations but also support Atlas Salt's values in environmental and social responsibility. By embedding EA requirements into the project from its inception, Atlas Salt emphasizes its commitment to advancing the Great Atlantic Salt Project responsibly, underscoring the Company's goal to balance environmental sustainability with market growth.

The Company maintains regular communication with the Department of Environment and Climate Change and other regulatory bodies, providing updates on compliance and project status. Atlas Salt also continues active engagement with Indigenous groups, community stakeholders, and local governments, ensuring consistent updates and addressing inquiries throughout each development phase.

CEO Richard LaBelle stated, "The Great Atlantic Salt Project's phased permitting approach, coupled with proactive integration of EA conditions, demonstrates our commitment to responsible development. We are advancing this project with a focus on environmental integrity and community partnership, positioning ourselves to become a leading long-life, low-Greenhouse Gas (GHG) salt producer in the North American market."

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Richard LaBelle, CEO

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 739-9545

We seek safe harbor.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: obtaining financing, completion, delivery and timing of project components and requirements, and analysis and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of required permits, supply arrangements and financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE: Atlas Salt

View the original press release on accesswire.com