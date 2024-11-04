Commerzbank AG has announced its third share repurchase program since 2023, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value. The bank plans to buy back shares worth up to 600 million euros, with the program set to commence after the release of Q3 results and conclude by mid-February 2025. This move is part of Commerzbank's ambitious capital return strategy for the 2024 fiscal year, aiming to distribute at least 70% of its annual profit to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Market Response and Future Outlook

The announcement has been well-received by the market, with Commerzbank's stock price experiencing a modest uptick on the XETRA exchange. Analysts remain optimistic, projecting further growth potential for the bank's shares. Looking ahead, Commerzbank's leadership has hinted at plans to increase the payout ratio to over 90% in coming years, signaling a long-term commitment to rewarding shareholders and bolstering investor confidence in the company's financial health and strategic direction.

