

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) narrowed its operating earnings guidance range for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company narrows its adjusted operating earnings guidance to a range of $3.64 to $3.68 per share from the prior forecast range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.66 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News