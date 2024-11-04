

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO), a Canadian provider of print and digital solutions, announced on Monday that it has acquired Zavy Ltd., in an all-cash transaction.



Zavy is a New Zealand-based Software-as-a-Service or SaaS marketing technology firm focused on social media analytics, social listening, tracking, evaluating social media metrics, and others to support the social media presence of its customers.



Richard Kellam, CEO of DCM, said: 'This acquisition marks a key strategic addition to our portfolio of martech solutions for DCM's more than 400 enterprise clients and 2,000 small and medium sized business customers.'



Zavy, founded by the Research Agency Ltd., an Australia and New Zealand-based insights agency, has presence in the Australasia market with clients including companies in the financial services and retail sectors.



The global spending by marketers on social media advertising is projected to reach $219.8 billion in 2024, and to grow at a CAGR of 3.86 percent to $255.8 billion by 2028, according to Statista.



