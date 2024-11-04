Summary: WEB20 Ranker LLC is happy to announce the relaunch of Google Stacks after a series of tests, which showed an impressive increase in website clicks, search impressions, and improvement in ranking in the geo grids.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - WEB20 Ranker LLC has relaunched Google Stacks, built around the universally known fact that Google prioritizes relevance and authority. The team creates a dense network of keyword-rich and interlinked assets across Google's ecosystem, including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The WEB20Ranker Google Stack also includes keyword optimization through mini-sites and cloud-hosted documents that link back to the Google Stack. Additionally, the team improves the authority of Google Stack with tiered linking strategies. This process creates multiple versions of these cloud-hosted documents to maximize the overall impact.

By implementing these Google Stack and Cloud Stack strategies, the team assists businesses in increasing their local visibility and getting higher website traffic. The SEO specialists also aim to help businesses generate qualified leads by allowing them to target long-tail keywords that are relevant to what they offer. Additionally, they build Google Stacks for Service Area Businesses (SABs), enabling them to improve their online presence across multiple local search queries.





Even though URL customization may be limited depending on a specific property, WEB20 Ranker LLC is committed to creating user-friendly and branded URLs. Clients can request one-time complimentary revisions for minor updates when their order is in progress.

Known for thorough testing before launching any service, WEB20 Ranker LLC conducted testing between August and September. The team wanted to scientifically test their hypothesis that linking Google properties and optimizing them for a business's keywords and location can help improve local rankings and assist businesses in getting quality leads.

Furthermore, the team wanted to test whether using cloud services can increase the relevance and authority of links in Google's search engine. For this testing, they relied on Vercel, AWS, Firebase, and Netlify to host documents that link back to Google Stack.

WEB20 Ranker LLC analyzed the performance and effectiveness of the strategies in boosting SEO rankings for a Tallahassee Towing Company. The results perfectly proved their hypothesis. Although clicks for the main keywords did not show a huge spike during the one-month duration, long-tailed keywords had noticeable improvements. The search impressions for keywords such as "Towing services Tallahassee" and "Towing in Tallahassee" showed positive trends.

There was an increase of 16 new searchers finding the business compared to a month before. Additionally, the Geo grid comparison between the two months showed a notable ranking improvement for the towing company, proving once again the effectiveness of Google Stacks in local SEO.

WEB20 Ranker LLC is a white-label SEO wholesaler working with marketing agencies and businesses. Since 2015, the company has continued to expand its offerings, now providing link building, search engine optimization, managed SEO campaigns, and other white-label solutions. As a team dedicated to results and helping its clients save money and time, WEB20 Ranker LLC is always doing tests on strategies and hypotheses.



