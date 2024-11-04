

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Board has mailed a letter to the company's shareholders in connection with the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board urged shareholders to vote for only Cracker Barrel's 10 recommended nominees to Board of Directors.



'We are asking for your vote because Sardar Biglari is pursuing yet another costly and distracting proxy contest - his seventh attempt in the past 13 years. We believe it is important to your investment to oppose Mr. Biglari because his plan is essentially to stop us from investing in the long-term growth of the business and to extract capital from Cracker Barrel,' Cracker Barrel said.



