CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment

Segment featuring leading Neuro-Oncologist and Glioblastoma Key Opinion Leader, Professor Michael Weller

Access the segment here

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment.

As part of the event, Professor Michael Weller, a leading Neuro-oncologist who currently serves as the Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland and as the National Coordinating Investigator for CNS Pharmaceuticals' potentially pivotal study of Berubicin, discussed the unmet need in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the current treatment landscape and the potential for Berubicin to provide a solution for this devasting disease.

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring CNS can be accessed here.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
