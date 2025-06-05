CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD to Present at the 2025 Brain Tumor Biotech Summit

In person presentation today, Thursday, June 5th at 9:30 AM ET to discuss Company's lead program, TPI 287, in development for treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that Sandra Silberman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Lenox Hill Hospital, Department of Neurosurgery's Brain Tumor Biotech Summit being held on June 5, 2025 in New York, NY.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: The Future and Promise of TPI 287- A Brain Penetrating Taxane with Documented Evidence of Efficacy Against Glioblastoma

Date and Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET

As part of the presentation Dr. Silberman will discuss the Company's drug candidate, TPI 287. TPI 287 is an abeotaxane and has the same mechanism of action as other taxanes, e.g. paclitaxel (Taxol®) and docetaxel, in which it stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. While most taxanes are substrates for multi-drug resistant transporters, which maintain the blood brain barrier (BBB), TPI 287's clinical data suggest it has the potential to cross the BBB and treat CNS tumors. In a Phase 1 trial treating glioblastoma patients with TPI 287 in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®), the efficacy data included 3 Complete Responses and 9 Partial Responses out of 23 evaluable patients.

TPI 287 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of gliomas, pediatric neuroblastoma, and progressive supranuclear palsy.

The 2025 Brain Tumor Biotech Summit brings together innovators in neuroscience and oncology with investors in the field of biotechnology and healthcare life science. The Conference's goal is to foster and encourage collaboration among our neuroscience colleagues and the biotechnology community to accelerate the development of new, life-saving therapies for patients with brain tumors and other Central Nervous System diseases.

For more information about the 2025 Brain Tumor Biotech Summit, please visit the event website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, progressive neoplastic disease, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. . These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-chief-medical-officer-sandra-silberman-md-phd-to-1035832