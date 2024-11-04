

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Xumo, a joint venture of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), Monday announced that its partnership with retail giant Target to offer Hisense Xumo TVs nationwide, starting next week.



The content-forward 4K UHD smart TV will be available in 55' and 65' models at a price of $249.99 and $359.99, respectively.



Currently, Comcast's stock is trading at $43.08, down 1.11 percent and Charter's stock is trading at $377.57, up 3.02 percent on the Nasdaq.



