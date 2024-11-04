Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
04.11.24
17:07 Uhr
39,390 Euro
-0,890
-2,21 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,18039,24519:22
39,18539,24519:20
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 18:50 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named 2024 Leading Disability Employer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Comcast NBCUniversal has been named a 2024 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). The distinction recognizes companies with the highest performance in disability inclusion practices and policies across areas including strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climate and culture, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility. Recipients were announced as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the importance of creating inclusive workplaces that value the skills and talents of individuals with disabilities.

Comcast NBCUniversal's longstanding commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion is reflected in initiatives such as its MyAbilities Employee Resource Group, trainings to educate employees about disability inclusion, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter services for employees and guests at Universal theme parks and Xfinity Retail stores. The NOD recognition also represents more than a decade's worth of work to make Comcast NBCUniversal products, technology, services, and experiences more inclusive - demonstrated in breakthrough product and service innovations such as the Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote and providing live audio description on NBC's Olympics and Paralympics broadcasts.

The 2024 Leading Disability Employers are determined based on data provided by taking the NOD Employment Tracker - an assessment tool that helps companies understand how their key business practices correlate to improved hiring, retention, and advancement outcomes for people with disabilities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.