

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening marginally down, the Switzerland market looked for direction till about a couple of hours past noon on Monday, and then edged down and closed moderately lower due to heavy selling at a few counters.



The mood remained cautious right through the day's session as investors awaited the US Presidential Election and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement this week.



The benchmark SMI ended down 70.26 points or 0.59% at 11,896.94, the day's low. The index touched a high of 11,983.26 in the session.



VAT Group closed down 1.65%, while Swiss Re, Richemont, Lonza Group, Nestle, Alcon and Partners Group settled lower by 1 to 1.4%.



Givaudan, Lindt & Spruengli, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Zurich Insurance and Sonova ended down 0.5 to 0.82%.



Straumann Holding climbed about 1.3%. Schindler Ps and Sandoz Group gained 0.71% and 0.62%, respectively.



