

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or HPAI in a flock of geese and chickens in Jackson County.



The flocks were tested for the virus at the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.



'HPAI detections are higher in the fall and spring because wild birds spreading the virus are migrating to their seasonal homes,' the press release said. 'Since May 2022, three commercial poultry flocks and 38 backyard flocks have been affected in Oregon.'



Last week, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service detected the first H5N1 Avian flu case in pigs in a farm located in Crook County in Oregon.



The farm was a mix of poultry and livestock, including pigs, goats, ducks, geese and guinea fowl.



The health officials humanely euthanized the poultry and livestock on the farm to prevent the spread of the virus.



According to the USDA, farm owners can prevent the spread of the disease by limiting co-mingling of poultry and livestock, limiting unnecessary visitors, sanitizing tools and equipment, and changing clothes and shoes after interacting with birds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News