

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - According to a new campaign by NHS England, individuals should call 999 as soon as they experience the first stroke symptom.



Several reports have revealed that about 100,000 people die every year in the UK due to stroke, and the number is expected to increase to 151,000 a year by 2035.



The campaign comes as an analysis of calls made last year disclosed that the average time between first symptom of a stroke and a 999 call being made was 88 minutes.



'These figures highlight very clearly that we must do more to support people to recognise the symptoms of stroke in themselves and others and take action to call 999 at the earliest opportunity' said Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England's medical director.



'Stroke symptoms can be less obvious or dramatic than you might expect, but even if it doesn't seem like it, any sign of stroke is always an emergency and it's vital you call 999 immediately.'



Moreover, a recent poll conducted by the NHS found that people mistakenly believed that two or three stroke symptoms were necessary to call 999.



The health officials advise individuals to call for help within an hour as early treatment could save them from brain damage and disability.



