Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems to help its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"Our third quarter core operating results demonstrate early positive returns from our strategic efforts to improve operational efficiency, drive execution, and expand margins," said Martha Sullivan, Interim President and CEO of Sensata."We are confident that our continued efforts to streamline processes and improve manufacturing productivity will position us to deliver on our commitment to further increase adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter."
Operating Results Third Quarter
Operating results for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $982.8 million, a decrease of $18.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to $1,001.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Operating loss income:
- Operating loss of $199.2 million, or 20.3% of revenue, decreased by $315.5 million, or 271.4%, compared to operating income of $116.3 million, or 11.6% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.
- The third quarter 2024 operating loss reflects certain charges, including: approximately $150 million in goodwill impairment related to the Dynapower business; approximately $141 million reflected in restructuring and other in connection with the loss on the sale of the Insights business and additional product lifecycle management related exits; and approximately $27 million in expenses related to product lifecycle management related exits reflected in cost of revenue.
- Adjusted operating income was $188.4 million, or 19.2% of revenue, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 1.7%, compared to adjusted operating income of $191.6 million, or 19.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.
Loss earnings per share:
- Loss per share was $0.17, a decrease of $0.58, or 141.5%, compared to earnings per share of $0.41 in the third quarter of 2023. The loss per share includes the release of a tax valuation allowance related to certain intellectual property assets resulting in a $258 million tax benefit.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $0.86, a decrease of $0.05, or 5.5%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.91 in the third quarter of 2023.
Sensata generated free cash flow of $91.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, and ended the quarter with $506.2 million of cash on hand.
In July 2024, Sensata redeemed $700 million of bonds that were scheduled to mature in October 2025. The redemption was funded by proceeds from the $500 million senior notes issuance in June 2024 and approximately $200 million of cash on hand.
During the third quarter of 2024, Sensata returned approximately $55.4 million to shareholders, including $37.2 million of share repurchases and $18.1 million in quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share paid on August 28, 2024.
Operating Results Nine Months
Operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $3,025.1 million, a decrease of $36.5 million, or 1.2%, compared to $3,061.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $75.5 million, or 2.5% of revenue, a decrease of $307.6 million, or 80.3%, compared to operating income of $383.1 million, or 12.5% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- Operating income for the nine month period includes the third quarter 2024 charges noted above, which were: approximately $150 million in goodwill impairment related to the Dynapower business; approximately $141 million reflected in restructuring and other in connection with the loss on the sale of the Insights business and additional product lifecycle management related exits; and approximately $27 million in expenses related to product lifecycle management related exits reflected in cost of revenue.
- Adjusted operating income was $573.6 million, or 19.0% of revenue, a decrease of $16.7 million, or 2.8%, compared to adjusted operating income of $590.3 million, or 19.3% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.81, a decrease of $0.49, or 37.7%, compared to earnings per share of $1.30 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings per share in the 2024 period includes the release of a tax valuation allowance related to certain intellectual property assets resulting in a $258 million tax benefit.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $2.68, a decrease of $0.12, or 4.3%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Sensata generated free cash flow of $254.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
During the first nine months of 2024, Sensata returned approximately $101.6 million to shareholders including $54.3 million through its quarterly dividend, and $47.3 million of repurchased shares.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Sensata expects revenue of $870 to $900 million and adjusted EPS of $0.71 to $0.76.
Q4-2024 Guidance
$ in millions, except EPS
Q4-24 Guidance
Q3-24
Q/Q Change
Revenue
$870 $900
$982.8
(11%) (8%)
Adjusted Operating Income
$167.2 $175.2
$188.4
(11%) (7%)
Adj. Operating Margin
19.2% 19.5%
19.2%
0 bps 30 bps
Adjusted Net Income
$107 $115
$130.1
(18%) (12%)
Adjusted EPS
$0.71 $0.76
$0.86
(17%) (12%)
The decrease in revenue from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to the following factors:
- Sale of Insights business in the third quarter of 2024 (approximately $50 million)
- Incremental exits of underperforming products (approximately $20 million)
- Reduced production expectations in automotive and heavy vehicle (approximately $30 million)
Conference Call and Webcast
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenue
982,830
1,001,302
3,025,074
3,061,589
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
701,463
687,959
2,115,137
2,090,538
Research and development
42,685
45,448
133,324
136,244
Selling, general and administrative
102,453
85,661
283,772
263,123
Amortization of intangible assets
44,732
39,970
122,332
135,307
Goodwill impairment charge
150,100
150,100
Restructuring and other charges, net
140,624
26,004
144,897
53,262
Total operating costs and expenses
1,182,057
885,042
2,949,562
2,678,474
Operating (loss)/income
(199,227
116,260
75,512
383,115
Interest expense
(38,942
(44,306
(118,200
(138,856
Interest income
5,857
7,398
15,397
23,752
Other, net
(12,294
1,317
(19,741
(8,215
Loss/(income) before taxes
(244,606
80,669
(47,032
259,796
(Benefit from)/provision for income taxes
(219,572
17,868
(169,722
61,467
Net (loss)/income
(25,034
62,801
122,690
198,329
Net (loss)/income per share:
Basic
(0.17
0.41
0.81
1.30
Diluted
(0.17
0.41
0.81
1.30
Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
150,717
152,046
150,681
152,421
Diluted
150,717
152,379
151,030
152,922
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
506,215
508,104
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
753,735
744,129
Inventories
673,506
713,485
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
161,853
136,686
Total current assets
2,095,309
2,102,404
Property, plant and equipment, net
893,722
886,010
Goodwill
3,392,704
3,542,770
Other intangible assets, net
515,733
883,671
Deferred income tax assets
295,561
131,527
Other assets
121,301
134,605
Total assets
7,314,330
7,680,987
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,076
2,276
Accounts payable
459,710
482,301
Income taxes payable
23,909
32,139
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
321,187
307,002
Total current liabilities
806,882
823,718
Deferred income tax liabilities
246,493
359,073
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
32,196
38,178
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
21,702
22,949
Long-term debt, net
3,174,354
3,373,988
Other long-term liabilities
74,935
66,805
Total liabilities
4,356,562
4,684,711
Total shareholders' equity
2,957,768
2,996,276
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
7,314,330
7,680,987
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the nine months ended
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
122,690
198,329
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
100,712
96,877
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4,510
5,110
Goodwill impairment charge
150,100
Loss/(gain) on sale of business
110,111
(5,877
Share-based compensation
27,393
24,454
Loss on debt financing
9,235
857
Amortization of intangible assets
122,332
135,307
Deferred income taxes
(235,943
12,323
Loss on equity investments, net
13,164
678
Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other
(991
15,712
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
(37,247
(109,573
Acquisition-related compensation payments
(5,232
(22,620
Net cash provided by operating activities
380,834
351,577
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(126,759
(136,224
Investment in debt and equity securities
3,681
(390
Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold
138,312
19,000
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
15,234
(117,614
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares
4,605
5,346
Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings
(9,746
(12,067
Proceeds from borrowings on debt
500,000
Payments on debt
(700,855
(448,640
Dividends paid
(54,266
(53,380
Payments to repurchase ordinary shares
(47,299
(60,290
Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture
(79,393
Payments of debt financing costs
(13,379
(747
Net cash used in financing activities
(400,333
(569,778
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,376
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,889
(335,815
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
508,104
1,225,518
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
506,215
889,703
Segment Performance
For the three months
For the nine months
in 000s
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance Sensing (1)
Revenue
659,650
696,847
2,096,889
2,058,172
Operating income
161,902
177,599
524,067
527,072
% of Performance Sensing revenue
24.5
25.5
25.0
25.6
Sensing Solutions
Revenue
274,386
275,139
800,296
889,649
Operating income
80,967
80,717
233,285
258,891
% of Sensing Solutions revenue
29.5
29.3
29.1
29.1
Other (1)
Revenue
48,794
29,316
127,889
113,768
Operating income
12,069
(965
28,054
4,743
% of Other revenue
24.7
-3.3
21.9
4.2
(1)
|Effective January 1, 2024, we moved Insights from Performance Sensing, creating another operating segment, which is reported in "Other". We recast Performance Sensing to exclude Insights. Prior period amounts in the above table have been recast to reflect this realignment.
Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the nine months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance Sensing (1)
67.1
69.6
69.3
67.2
Sensing Solutions
27.9
27.5
26.5
29.1
Other (1)
5.0
2.9
4.2
3.7
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the nine months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Americas
46.7
45.3
44.5
45.6
Europe
26.2
25.6
27.1
26.5
Asia/Rest of World
27.1
29.1
28.4
27.9
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
For the nine months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Automotive
54.0
55.8
55.2
53.1
Heavy vehicle and off-road (1)
17.2
17.6
18.1
17.6
Industrial, Appliance, HVAC(2), other
18.7
18.8
17.8
21.0
Aerospace
5.1
4.9
4.7
4.6
All other (1)
5.0
2.9
4.2
3.7
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(1)
|Effective January 1, 2024 we moved Insights from the Heavy vehicle and off-road operating segment within Performance Sensing, creating another operating segment, which is reported in "Other". Additionally, we moved the Insights business to the "other" end market. Prior period information in the tables above has been recast to reflect this realignment.
(2)
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.
Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended September 30, 2024
Operating (Loss)/Income
Operating Margin
Income
Net (Loss)/Income
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
(199,227
(20.3
(219,572
(25,034
(0.17
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other (1)
210,180
21.4
(851
209,329
1.39
Financing and other transaction costs (2)
131,913
13.4
(512
139,494
0.92
Step-up depreciation and amortization
43,779
4.5
43,779
0.29
Deferred loss on derivative instruments
1,739
0.2
(111
427
0.00
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,316
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related (3)
(239,221
(239,221
(1.58
Total adjustments
387,611
39.4
(240,695
155,124
1.03
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
188,384
19.2
21,123
130,090
0.86
(1)
|Includes a $150.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Dynapower recorded in the third quarter of 2024, $32.5 million of charges associated with certain actions to restructure our IT operations and product lifecycle management including product line discontinuations, and $16.0 million of charges related to our entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on these charges.
(2)
|Includes $110.1 million loss on sale of Insights in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.
(3)
|Includes $257.7 million of deferred tax benefit due to the release of a valuation allowance in connection with a tax strategy in the third quarter of 2024.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
116,260
11.6
17,868
62,801
0.41
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other (1)
31,549
3.2
(1,363
30,186
0.20
Financing and other transaction costs
5,662
0.6
6,038
0.04
Step-up depreciation and amortization
38,825
3.9
38,825
0.25
Deferred gain on derivative instruments
(663
(0.1
39
(148
0.00
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,688
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
(1,122
(1,122
(0.01
Total adjustments
75,373
7.5
(2,446
75,467
0.50
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
191,633
19.1
20,314
138,268
0.91
(1)
|Includes $28.9 million of charges related to the Q3 2023 Plan incurred in the third quarter of 2023, $21.4 million of which was recorded in restructuring and other charges, net. Refer to our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on the Q3 2023 Plan.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
75,512
2.5
(169,722
122,690
0.81
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other (1)
239,378
7.9
(2,235
237,143
1.57
Financing and other transaction costs (2)
138,726
4.6
(1,373
159,752
1.06
Step-up depreciation and amortization
118,718
3.9
118,718
0.79
Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments
1,262
0.0
1,577
(4,438
(0.03
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4,509
0.03
Deferred taxes and other tax related (3)
(233,775
(233,775
(1.55
Total adjustments
498,084
16.5
(235,806
281,909
1.87
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
573,596
19.0
66,084
404,599
2.68
(1)
|Includes a $150.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Dynapower recorded in the third quarter of 2024, $48.4 million of charges associated with certain actions to restructure our IT operations and product lifecycle management including product line discontinuations, and $16.0 million of charges related to our entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on these charges.
(2)
|Includes a $110.1 million loss on sale of Insights in the third quarter of 2024 and a $14.8 million mark-to-market loss on an equity investment held under the measurement alternative due to an observable marketplace transaction in the first quarter of 2024. This loss is presented in other, net on the condensed consolidated statement of operations.
(3)
|Includes $257.7 million of deferred tax benefit due to the release of a valuation allowance in connection with a tax strategy in the third quarter of 2024.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
383,115
12.5
61,467
198,329
1.30
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other (1)
65,568
2.1
(2,667
62,901
0.41
Financing and other transaction costs
14,175
0.5
2,776
17,568
0.11
Step-up depreciation and amortization (2)
131,281
4.3
131,281
0.86
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(3,860
(0.1
(198
788
0.01
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5,107
0.03
Deferred taxes and other tax related
12,102
12,102
0.08
Total adjustments
207,164
6.8
12,013
229,747
1.50
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
590,279
19.3
49,454
428,076
2.80
(1)
|Includes $28.9 million of charges related to the Q3 2023 Plan incurred in the third quarter of 2023, $21.4 million of which was recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, with the remainder primarily in cost of revenue. Also includes $25.7 million of charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023, $15.2 million of which was recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, with the remainder primarily in cost of revenue. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the Q3 2023 Plan and the exit of the Spear Marine Business.
(2)
|Includes $13.5 million of accelerated amortization related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations
(in thousands)
For the three months
For the nine months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue (1)
30,770
7,208
46,744
15,572
Selling, general and administrative
22,584
3,727
38,375
7,749
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
43,533
38,434
117,968
130,581
Goodwill impairment charge (3)
150,100
150,100
Restructuring and other charges, net (4)
140,624
26,004
144,897
53,262
Operating income adjustments
387,611
75,373
498,084
207,164
Interest expense, net
1,316
1,688
4,509
5,107
Other, net (5)
6,892
852
15,122
5,463
Provision for income taxes (6)
(240,695
(2,446
(235,806
12,013
Net income adjustments
155,124
75,467
281,909
229,747
(1)
|The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include charges of $27.3 million and $40.5 million, respectively, of charges associated with certain actions to restructure our IT operations and product lifecycle management including product line discontinuations. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $7.0 million to write down inventory in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of business reorganization decisions made as part of the Q3 2023 Plan. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes a charge of $10.5 million to write down inventory related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023.
(2)
|The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include accelerated amortization of $9.6 million related to the entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes accelerated amortization of $13.5 million related to intangible assets assigned to the Spear Marine Business, which was exited in the second quarter of 2023.
(3)
|The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $150.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Dynapower recorded in the third quarter of 2024.
(4)
|The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $110.1 million loss on sale of Insights in the third quarter of 2024 and $14.5 million of charges related to our entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include $21.4 million of charges related to the Q3 2023 Plan incurred in the third quarter of 2023. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes certain charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023 and recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, including $1.2 million of severance costs, $1.7 million related to the write-down of property, plant, and equipment, and $12.3 million of other charges, including contract termination costs. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include $3.8 million and $14.4 million, respectively, of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of certain acquisitions.
(5)
|The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a $14.8 million mark-to-market loss on an equity investment held under the measurement alternative due to an observable marketplace transactions.
(6)
|Includes $257.7 million of deferred tax benefit due to the release of a valuation allowance in connection with a tax strategy in the third quarter of 2024.
Free cash flow
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
130,891
138,935
(5.8
380,834
351,577
8.3
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(39,571
(51,780
23.6
(126,759
(136,224
6.9
Free cash flow
91,320
87,155
4.8
254,075
215,353
18.0
Adjusted corporate and other expenses
For the three months
For the nine months
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Corporate and other expenses (GAAP)
(268,809
(75,117
(442,665
(219,022
Restructuring related and other
182,528
9,234
209,363
20,915
Financing and other transaction costs
18,941
1,973
23,844
5,566
Step-up depreciation and amortization
246
391
750
700
Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments
1,739
(663
1,262
(3,860
Total adjustments
203,454
10,935
235,219
23,321
Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP)
(65,355
(64,182
(207,446
(195,701
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months
For the nine months
(in thousands)
LTM
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net (loss)/income
(79,548
(25,034
62,801
122,690
198,329
Interest expense, net
138,559
33,085
36,908
102,803
115,104
(Benefit from)/provision for income taxes
(209,438
(219,572
17,868
(169,722
61,467
Depreciation expense
136,940
33,696
33,317
100,712
96,877
Amortization of intangible assets
160,885
44,732
39,970
122,332
135,307
EBITDA
147,398
(133,093
190,864
278,815
607,084
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring related and other
585,304
210,180
31,549
239,378
65,568
Financing and other transaction costs
167,825
140,006
6,038
161,125
14,792
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(9,007
538
(187
(6,015
986
Adjusted EBITDA
891,520
217,631
228,264
673,303
688,430
Gross and net debt and leverage
As of
($ in thousands)
September 30,
December 31, 2023
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,076
2,276
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
21,702
22,949
Long-term debt, net
3,174,354
3,373,988
Total debt and finance lease obligations
3,198,132
3,399,213
Less: discount, net of premium
797
(1,568
Less: deferred financing costs
(26,443
(24,444
Total gross indebtedness
3,223,778
3,425,225
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
891,520
906,647
Gross leverage ratio
3.6
3.8
Total gross indebtedness
3,223,778
3,425,225
Less: cash and cash equivalents
506,215
508,104
Net debt
2,717,563
2,917,121
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
891,520
906,647
Net leverage ratio
3.0
3.2
Guidance
For the three months ending December 31, 2024
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating Income
Net Income
EPS
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP
121.8
122.3
56.3
56.2
0.36
0.38
Restructuring related and other
18.9
24.9
18.9
24.9
0.13
0.16
Financing and other transaction costs
1.0
2.0
1.0
2.0
0.01
0.01
Step-up depreciation and amortization
25.5
26.0
25.5
26.0
0.17
0.17
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1.3
1.4
0.01
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
4.0
4.5
0.03
0.03
Non-GAAP
167.2
175.2
107.0
115.0
0.71
0.76
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
151.0
151.0
(1)
|We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.
