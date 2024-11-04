Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems to help its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Our third quarter core operating results demonstrate early positive returns from our strategic efforts to improve operational efficiency, drive execution, and expand margins," said Martha Sullivan, Interim President and CEO of Sensata."We are confident that our continued efforts to streamline processes and improve manufacturing productivity will position us to deliver on our commitment to further increase adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter."

Operating Results Third Quarter

Operating results for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $982.8 million, a decrease of $18.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to $1,001.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating loss income:

Operating loss of $199.2 million, or 20.3% of revenue, decreased by $315.5 million, or 271.4%, compared to operating income of $116.3 million, or 11.6% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.

The third quarter 2024 operating loss reflects certain charges, including: approximately $150 million in goodwill impairment related to the Dynapower business; approximately $141 million reflected in restructuring and other in connection with the loss on the sale of the Insights business and additional product lifecycle management related exits; and approximately $27 million in expenses related to product lifecycle management related exits reflected in cost of revenue.

Adjusted operating income was $188.4 million, or 19.2% of revenue, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 1.7%, compared to adjusted operating income of $191.6 million, or 19.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.

Loss earnings per share:

Loss per share was $0.17, a decrease of $0.58, or 141.5%, compared to earnings per share of $0.41 in the third quarter of 2023. The loss per share includes the release of a tax valuation allowance related to certain intellectual property assets resulting in a $258 million tax benefit.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.86, a decrease of $0.05, or 5.5%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.91 in the third quarter of 2023.

Sensata generated free cash flow of $91.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, and ended the quarter with $506.2 million of cash on hand.

In July 2024, Sensata redeemed $700 million of bonds that were scheduled to mature in October 2025. The redemption was funded by proceeds from the $500 million senior notes issuance in June 2024 and approximately $200 million of cash on hand.

During the third quarter of 2024, Sensata returned approximately $55.4 million to shareholders, including $37.2 million of share repurchases and $18.1 million in quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share paid on August 28, 2024.

Operating Results Nine Months

Operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $3,025.1 million, a decrease of $36.5 million, or 1.2%, compared to $3,061.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating income:

Operating income was $75.5 million, or 2.5% of revenue, a decrease of $307.6 million, or 80.3%, compared to operating income of $383.1 million, or 12.5% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating income for the nine month period includes the third quarter 2024 charges noted above, which were: approximately $150 million in goodwill impairment related to the Dynapower business; approximately $141 million reflected in restructuring and other in connection with the loss on the sale of the Insights business and additional product lifecycle management related exits; and approximately $27 million in expenses related to product lifecycle management related exits reflected in cost of revenue.

Adjusted operating income was $573.6 million, or 19.0% of revenue, a decrease of $16.7 million, or 2.8%, compared to adjusted operating income of $590.3 million, or 19.3% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.81, a decrease of $0.49, or 37.7%, compared to earnings per share of $1.30 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings per share in the 2024 period includes the release of a tax valuation allowance related to certain intellectual property assets resulting in a $258 million tax benefit.

Adjusted earnings per share was $2.68, a decrease of $0.12, or 4.3%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Sensata generated free cash flow of $254.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

During the first nine months of 2024, Sensata returned approximately $101.6 million to shareholders including $54.3 million through its quarterly dividend, and $47.3 million of repurchased shares.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Sensata expects revenue of $870 to $900 million and adjusted EPS of $0.71 to $0.76.

Q4-2024 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q4-24 Guidance Q3-24 Q/Q Change Revenue $870 $900 $982.8 (11%) (8%) Adjusted Operating Income $167.2 $175.2 $188.4 (11%) (7%) Adj. Operating Margin 19.2% 19.5% 19.2% 0 bps 30 bps Adjusted Net Income $107 $115 $130.1 (18%) (12%) Adjusted EPS $0.71 $0.76 $0.86 (17%) (12%)

The decrease in revenue from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to the following factors:

Sale of Insights business in the third quarter of 2024 (approximately $50 million)

Incremental exits of underperforming products (approximately $20 million)

Reduced production expectations in automotive and heavy vehicle (approximately $30 million)

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue 982,830 1,001,302 3,025,074 3,061,589 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 701,463 687,959 2,115,137 2,090,538 Research and development 42,685 45,448 133,324 136,244 Selling, general and administrative 102,453 85,661 283,772 263,123 Amortization of intangible assets 44,732 39,970 122,332 135,307 Goodwill impairment charge 150,100 150,100 Restructuring and other charges, net 140,624 26,004 144,897 53,262 Total operating costs and expenses 1,182,057 885,042 2,949,562 2,678,474 Operating (loss)/income (199,227 116,260 75,512 383,115 Interest expense (38,942 (44,306 (118,200 (138,856 Interest income 5,857 7,398 15,397 23,752 Other, net (12,294 1,317 (19,741 (8,215 Loss/(income) before taxes (244,606 80,669 (47,032 259,796 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (219,572 17,868 (169,722 61,467 Net (loss)/income (25,034 62,801 122,690 198,329 Net (loss)/income per share: Basic (0.17 0.41 0.81 1.30 Diluted (0.17 0.41 0.81 1.30 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 150,717 152,046 150,681 152,421 Diluted 150,717 152,379 151,030 152,922

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 506,215 508,104 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 753,735 744,129 Inventories 673,506 713,485 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161,853 136,686 Total current assets 2,095,309 2,102,404 Property, plant and equipment, net 893,722 886,010 Goodwill 3,392,704 3,542,770 Other intangible assets, net 515,733 883,671 Deferred income tax assets 295,561 131,527 Other assets 121,301 134,605 Total assets 7,314,330 7,680,987 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,076 2,276 Accounts payable 459,710 482,301 Income taxes payable 23,909 32,139 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 321,187 307,002 Total current liabilities 806,882 823,718 Deferred income tax liabilities 246,493 359,073 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 32,196 38,178 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 21,702 22,949 Long-term debt, net 3,174,354 3,373,988 Other long-term liabilities 74,935 66,805 Total liabilities 4,356,562 4,684,711 Total shareholders' equity 2,957,768 2,996,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,314,330 7,680,987

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 122,690 198,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 100,712 96,877 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,510 5,110 Goodwill impairment charge 150,100 Loss/(gain) on sale of business 110,111 (5,877 Share-based compensation 27,393 24,454 Loss on debt financing 9,235 857 Amortization of intangible assets 122,332 135,307 Deferred income taxes (235,943 12,323 Loss on equity investments, net 13,164 678 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other (991 15,712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (37,247 (109,573 Acquisition-related compensation payments (5,232 (22,620 Net cash provided by operating activities 380,834 351,577 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (126,759 (136,224 Investment in debt and equity securities 3,681 (390 Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold 138,312 19,000 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 15,234 (117,614 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 4,605 5,346 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (9,746 (12,067 Proceeds from borrowings on debt 500,000 Payments on debt (700,855 (448,640 Dividends paid (54,266 (53,380 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (47,299 (60,290 Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture (79,393 Payments of debt financing costs (13,379 (747 Net cash used in financing activities (400,333 (569,778 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,376 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,889 (335,815 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 508,104 1,225,518 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 506,215 889,703

Segment Performance For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, in 000s 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Sensing (1) Revenue 659,650 696,847 2,096,889 2,058,172 Operating income 161,902 177,599 524,067 527,072 % of Performance Sensing revenue 24.5 25.5 25.0 25.6 Sensing Solutions Revenue 274,386 275,139 800,296 889,649 Operating income 80,967 80,717 233,285 258,891 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 29.5 29.3 29.1 29.1 Other (1) Revenue 48,794 29,316 127,889 113,768 Operating income 12,069 (965 28,054 4,743 % of Other revenue 24.7 -3.3 21.9 4.2

(1) Effective January 1, 2024, we moved Insights from Performance Sensing, creating another operating segment, which is reported in "Other". We recast Performance Sensing to exclude Insights. Prior period amounts in the above table have been recast to reflect this realignment.

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited) (percent of total revenue) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Sensing (1) 67.1 69.6 69.3 67.2 Sensing Solutions 27.9 27.5 26.5 29.1 Other (1) 5.0 2.9 4.2 3.7 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Americas 46.7 45.3 44.5 45.6 Europe 26.2 25.6 27.1 26.5 Asia/Rest of World 27.1 29.1 28.4 27.9 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Automotive 54.0 55.8 55.2 53.1 Heavy vehicle and off-road (1) 17.2 17.6 18.1 17.6 Industrial, Appliance, HVAC(2), other 18.7 18.8 17.8 21.0 Aerospace 5.1 4.9 4.7 4.6 All other (1) 5.0 2.9 4.2 3.7 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(1) Effective January 1, 2024 we moved Insights from the Heavy vehicle and off-road operating segment within Performance Sensing, creating another operating segment, which is reported in "Other". Additionally, we moved the Insights business to the "other" end market. Prior period information in the tables above has been recast to reflect this realignment. (2) Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Operating (Loss)/Income Operating Margin Income

Taxes Net (Loss)/Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) (199,227 (20.3 (219,572 (25,034 (0.17 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 210,180 21.4 (851 209,329 1.39 Financing and other transaction costs (2) 131,913 13.4 (512 139,494 0.92 Step-up depreciation and amortization 43,779 4.5 43,779 0.29 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 1,739 0.2 (111 427 0.00 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,316 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related (3) (239,221 (239,221 (1.58 Total adjustments 387,611 39.4 (240,695 155,124 1.03 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 188,384 19.2 21,123 130,090 0.86

(1) Includes a $150.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Dynapower recorded in the third quarter of 2024, $32.5 million of charges associated with certain actions to restructure our IT operations and product lifecycle management including product line discontinuations, and $16.0 million of charges related to our entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on these charges. (2) Includes $110.1 million loss on sale of Insights in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information. (3) Includes $257.7 million of deferred tax benefit due to the release of a valuation allowance in connection with a tax strategy in the third quarter of 2024.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2023 Operating Income Operating Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 116,260 11.6 17,868 62,801 0.41 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 31,549 3.2 (1,363 30,186 0.20 Financing and other transaction costs 5,662 0.6 6,038 0.04 Step-up depreciation and amortization 38,825 3.9 38,825 0.25 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (663 (0.1 39 (148 0.00 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,688 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related (1,122 (1,122 (0.01 Total adjustments 75,373 7.5 (2,446 75,467 0.50 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 191,633 19.1 20,314 138,268 0.91

(1) Includes $28.9 million of charges related to the Q3 2023 Plan incurred in the third quarter of 2023, $21.4 million of which was recorded in restructuring and other charges, net. Refer to our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on the Q3 2023 Plan.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Operating Income Operating Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 75,512 2.5 (169,722 122,690 0.81 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 239,378 7.9 (2,235 237,143 1.57 Financing and other transaction costs (2) 138,726 4.6 (1,373 159,752 1.06 Step-up depreciation and amortization 118,718 3.9 118,718 0.79 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 1,262 0.0 1,577 (4,438 (0.03 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,509 0.03 Deferred taxes and other tax related (3) (233,775 (233,775 (1.55 Total adjustments 498,084 16.5 (235,806 281,909 1.87 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 573,596 19.0 66,084 404,599 2.68

(1) Includes a $150.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Dynapower recorded in the third quarter of 2024, $48.4 million of charges associated with certain actions to restructure our IT operations and product lifecycle management including product line discontinuations, and $16.0 million of charges related to our entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on these charges. (2) Includes a $110.1 million loss on sale of Insights in the third quarter of 2024 and a $14.8 million mark-to-market loss on an equity investment held under the measurement alternative due to an observable marketplace transaction in the first quarter of 2024. This loss is presented in other, net on the condensed consolidated statement of operations. (3) Includes $257.7 million of deferred tax benefit due to the release of a valuation allowance in connection with a tax strategy in the third quarter of 2024.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 Operating Income Operating Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 383,115 12.5 61,467 198,329 1.30 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 65,568 2.1 (2,667 62,901 0.41 Financing and other transaction costs 14,175 0.5 2,776 17,568 0.11 Step-up depreciation and amortization (2) 131,281 4.3 131,281 0.86 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (3,860 (0.1 (198 788 0.01 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,107 0.03 Deferred taxes and other tax related 12,102 12,102 0.08 Total adjustments 207,164 6.8 12,013 229,747 1.50 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 590,279 19.3 49,454 428,076 2.80

(1) Includes $28.9 million of charges related to the Q3 2023 Plan incurred in the third quarter of 2023, $21.4 million of which was recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, with the remainder primarily in cost of revenue. Also includes $25.7 million of charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023, $15.2 million of which was recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, with the remainder primarily in cost of revenue. Refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the Q3 2023 Plan and the exit of the Spear Marine Business. (2) Includes $13.5 million of accelerated amortization related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations (in thousands) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue (1) 30,770 7,208 46,744 15,572 Selling, general and administrative 22,584 3,727 38,375 7,749 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 43,533 38,434 117,968 130,581 Goodwill impairment charge (3) 150,100 150,100 Restructuring and other charges, net (4) 140,624 26,004 144,897 53,262 Operating income adjustments 387,611 75,373 498,084 207,164 Interest expense, net 1,316 1,688 4,509 5,107 Other, net (5) 6,892 852 15,122 5,463 Provision for income taxes (6) (240,695 (2,446 (235,806 12,013 Net income adjustments 155,124 75,467 281,909 229,747

(1) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include charges of $27.3 million and $40.5 million, respectively, of charges associated with certain actions to restructure our IT operations and product lifecycle management including product line discontinuations. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a charge of $7.0 million to write down inventory in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of business reorganization decisions made as part of the Q3 2023 Plan. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes a charge of $10.5 million to write down inventory related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023. (2) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include accelerated amortization of $9.6 million related to the entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes accelerated amortization of $13.5 million related to intangible assets assigned to the Spear Marine Business, which was exited in the second quarter of 2023. (3) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $150.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Dynapower recorded in the third quarter of 2024. (4) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $110.1 million loss on sale of Insights in the third quarter of 2024 and $14.5 million of charges related to our entry into an asset purchase agreement to sell the Spear aerospace and defense business in the third quarter of 2024. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include $21.4 million of charges related to the Q3 2023 Plan incurred in the third quarter of 2023. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes certain charges related to the exit of the Spear Marine Business in the second quarter of 2023 and recorded in restructuring and other charges, net, including $1.2 million of severance costs, $1.7 million related to the write-down of property, plant, and equipment, and $12.3 million of other charges, including contract termination costs. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include $3.8 million and $14.4 million, respectively, of expense related to compensation arrangements entered into concurrent with the closing of certain acquisitions. (5) The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a $14.8 million mark-to-market loss on an equity investment held under the measurement alternative due to an observable marketplace transactions. (6) Includes $257.7 million of deferred tax benefit due to the release of a valuation allowance in connection with a tax strategy in the third quarter of 2024.

Free cash flow For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 130,891 138,935 (5.8 380,834 351,577 8.3 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (39,571 (51,780 23.6 (126,759 (136,224 6.9 Free cash flow 91,320 87,155 4.8 254,075 215,353 18.0

Adjusted corporate and other expenses For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Corporate and other expenses (GAAP) (268,809 (75,117 (442,665 (219,022 Restructuring related and other 182,528 9,234 209,363 20,915 Financing and other transaction costs 18,941 1,973 23,844 5,566 Step-up depreciation and amortization 246 391 750 700 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 1,739 (663 1,262 (3,860 Total adjustments 203,454 10,935 235,219 23,321 Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP) (65,355 (64,182 (207,446 (195,701

Adjusted EBITDA For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, (in thousands) LTM 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss)/income (79,548 (25,034 62,801 122,690 198,329 Interest expense, net 138,559 33,085 36,908 102,803 115,104 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (209,438 (219,572 17,868 (169,722 61,467 Depreciation expense 136,940 33,696 33,317 100,712 96,877 Amortization of intangible assets 160,885 44,732 39,970 122,332 135,307 EBITDA 147,398 (133,093 190,864 278,815 607,084 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 585,304 210,180 31,549 239,378 65,568 Financing and other transaction costs 167,825 140,006 6,038 161,125 14,792 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (9,007 538 (187 (6,015 986 Adjusted EBITDA 891,520 217,631 228,264 673,303 688,430

Gross and net debt and leverage As of ($ in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,076 2,276 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 21,702 22,949 Long-term debt, net 3,174,354 3,373,988 Total debt and finance lease obligations 3,198,132 3,399,213 Less: discount, net of premium 797 (1,568 Less: deferred financing costs (26,443 (24,444 Total gross indebtedness 3,223,778 3,425,225 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 891,520 906,647 Gross leverage ratio 3.6 3.8 Total gross indebtedness 3,223,778 3,425,225 Less: cash and cash equivalents 506,215 508,104 Net debt 2,717,563 2,917,121 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 891,520 906,647 Net leverage ratio 3.0 3.2

Guidance For the three months ending December 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 121.8 122.3 56.3 56.2 0.36 0.38 Restructuring related and other 18.9 24.9 18.9 24.9 0.13 0.16 Financing and other transaction costs 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.01 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 25.5 26.0 25.5 26.0 0.17 0.17 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.3 1.4 0.01 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 4.0 4.5 0.03 0.03 Non-GAAP 167.2 175.2 107.0 115.0 0.71 0.76 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 151.0 151.0

(1) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.

