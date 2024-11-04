

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $61.38 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $61.84 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $80.30 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $2.017 billion from $2.052 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $61.38 Mln. vs. $61.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.017 Bln vs. $2.052 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.925 - $2.025 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News