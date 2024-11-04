

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $178.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $90.6 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $237.5 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $987.9 million from $945.3 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $178.6 Mln. vs. $90.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $987.9 Mln vs. $945.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,025 - $1,035 Mln



