Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, announced that it plans to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 6:00 P.M, local time, at the Company's India office located at Gulf Adiba, Plot No. 272, 4th Floor, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Sector-20, Gurugram-122008, Haryana, India.

Pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, on or about November 5, 2024, the Company will mail a Notice of Annual General Meeting and an accompanying proxy statement to the Company's shareholders of record as of October 31, 2024.

This year shareholders will be asked to vote on the following proposals:

1. Approval of an ordinary resolution to re-appoint Mr. Murlidhara Lakshmikantha Kadaba, Class II director nominee, to the Board of Directors to serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2027 annual general meeting;

2. Approval of an ordinary resolution to re-appoint Mr. Stephen Schifrin, Class II director nominee, to the Board of Directors to serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2027 annual general meeting; and

3. Approval of an ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of BDO India LLP as our independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR Proposal Nos. 1, 2, and 3. These proposals are described in the attached Proxy Statement, which you are encouraged to read fully. We will also consider any additional business that may properly be brought before the AGM.

The Board of Directors has fixed October 31, 2024, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the AGM and any adjournment thereof. Only holders of record of ordinary shares and Class F shares of the Company at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the AGM. At the close of business on the record date, the Company had 59,909,346 ordinary shares and 1,854,871 Class F shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote.

It is important that your shares be represented at the AGM, so whether or not you plan to attend in person, please vote by proxy on the Internet at www.cstproxyvote.com or by completing, signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the envelope provided. If you attend the AGM, you may revoke your proxy and vote in person.

If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee, please follow the instructions on the voting instruction form furnished by that entity in order to vote your shares. Please note that if your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee and you wish to vote at the AGM, you must first obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder prior to the AGM and bring the proxy to the AGM.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 1200 corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The Company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the Company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, statements concerning management's beliefs, our strategic and operational plans, whether the annual meeting will be held, whether a Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be timely mailed, whether the Board will be able to or will successfully consider any other business properly brought before the AGM. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of increasing competition in the Indian travel industry and our expectations regarding the development of our industry and the competitive environment in which we operate; slowdown in Indian economic growth and other declines or disruptions in the Indian economy in general and travel industry in particular, including disruptions caused by safety concerns, terrorist attacks, regional conflicts (including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the evolving events in Israel, Gaza and the Middle East), pandemics and natural calamities, our ability to successfully negotiate our contracts with airline suppliers and global distribution system service providers and mitigate any negative impacts on our Revenue that result from reduced commissions, incentive payments and fees we receive; the risk that airline suppliers (including our GDS providers) may reduce or eliminate the commission and other fees they pay to us for the sale of air tickets; our ability to pursue strategic partnerships and the risks associated with our business partners; the potential impact of recent developments in the Indian travel industry on our profitability and financial condition; political and economic stability in and around India and other key travel destinations; our ability to maintain and increase our brand awareness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any past or future acquisitions; our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract, train and retain executives and other qualified employees, and our ability to successfully implement any new business initiatives; our ability to effectively integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning and automated decision-making tools; non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and consequent delisting of our ordinary shares from Nasdaq; our ability to simplify our multi-jurisdictional corporate structure or reduce resources and management time devoted to compliance requirement; and Yatra India's ability to obtain the required consents and approvals for implementing the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Yatra India and its subsidiaries. These factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release is provided as of the date of issuance of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

