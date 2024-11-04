

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eversource Energy (ES):



Earnings: -$118.06 million in Q3 vs. $339.66 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.33 in Q3 vs. $0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $405.9 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.08 per share Revenue: $3.063 billion in Q3 vs. $2.791 billion in the same period last year.



