

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$34 million in Q3 vs. -$89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $4.824 billion in Q3 vs. $5.142 billion in the same period last year.



