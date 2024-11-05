TOKYO, Nov 5, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai's corporate venture capital subsidiary, Eisai Innovation, Inc. announced today that Eisai Innovation,Inc. has been selected as a registered venture capital (Registered VC) of the Strengthening Program for Pharmaceutical Startup Ecosystem implemented by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).To address the shortage of large-scale funding necessary for new drug development, this program provides subsidies to pharmaceutical startups for development and commercialization. This support is contingent upon startups securing funding from AMED-registered venture capital firms, which specialize in drug development and offer hands-on business management and commercialization support.The Eisai global network of affiliated companies (the 'Eisai Group') launched its venture investment business in May 2019, aiming to support the acceleration of drug discovery innovation and the establishment of an ecosystem platform in areas includingdementia. This involves supporting the discovery of innovative technologies and services by supporting venture businesses with such capabilities and exploring possible future collaborations with these businesses. Eisai Innovation, Inc. was established in theU.S. in August 2019 as Eisai's corporate venture capital subsidiary. It identifies opportunities for the Eisai Group to invest in venture businesses that align with Eisai's goal of contributing to patients, focusing on cutting-edge drug discovery platforms, andnew modalities, as well as leading biotechnology in focus areas of neurology, oncology, and global health. The company also supports investment in drug discovery technologies in other areas, where significant future innovations are anticipated. As anAMED-registered VC, Eisai Innovation, Inc. aims to further contribute to strengthening the drug discovery venture ecosystem in Japan.Eisai and Eisai Innovation, Inc. are committed to utilizing their participation in the Strengthening Program for PharmaceuticalStartup Ecosystem to accelerate flexible support of academia, drug discovery ventures, and IT ventures, to create innovative new medicines targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs., Eisai aims to effectively achieve social good in the form of relievinganxiety over health and reducing health disparities by creating solutions through an ecosystem in collaboration with other industries.*Please refer to following web page for Eisai's venture investment businesswww.eisai.com/innovation/cvc/index.html https://www.eisaiinnovation.com/MEDIA CONTACTSEisai Co., Ltd.Public Relations DepartmentTEL: +81 (0)3-3817-5120Eisai Innovation, Inc. https://www.eisaiinnovation.com/Source: EisaiCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.