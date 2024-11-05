

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final services Purchasing Managers' survey from the UK and unemployment from Spain are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to issue industrial production for September. Economists forecast output to fall 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase seen in August.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor office publishes unemployment data for October. The number of unemployed is forecast to increase 26,500 after rising 3,200 in September.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes final UK services Purchasing Managers' survey data. The final services PMI is seen at 51.8 in October, in line with flash estimate, down from 52.4 in September.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News