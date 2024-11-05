Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the signing of several major contracts for waste management in the mining sector in Peru. These multi-year contracts total an estimated value of €64.6 million over the next 5 years, demonstrating the Group's recognized expertise in the implementation of circular economy solutions in complex mining environments.

Antamina: an emblematic project

Among the recent contracts signed in Peru, Séché Environnement has entered into a major partnership with the Antamina Mining Company to provide Total Waste Management services in one of the largest copper, zinc, silver, lead and molybdenum mines in the world.

Antamina is not only one of Peru's most iconic deposits, but also one of the world's top ten mines in terms of production volume, playing a key role in Peruvian production of copper and zinc concentrates.

Innovative solutions for sustainable waste management

Antamina has selected the Peruvian subsidiary of Séché Environnement for its most advanced solutions in the development of a circular economy.

This new contract includes a plan for the collection, sorting and conditioning of waste at the various collection points of the industrial facility, in order to optimise the recovery of the collected flows.

Through the deployment of innovative solutions and an approach focused on raising awareness among the teams working on the site, this operation aims to realize the ambition of an "Antamina circular", a program designed to maximize waste recovery and support the mine's sustainability objectives.

"These contracts represent an important milestone for Séché Environnement in the mining sector in Latin America," said Maxime Séché, Managing Director of Séché Environnement. "They demonstrate our commitment to offering virtuous waste management solutions, actively contributing to the development of a more sustainable mining industry."

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and dangerous, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of an environmental emergency. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, decarbonization and risk management, the Group has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of living beings. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D in the heart of the territories, in more than 120 sites in 16 countries, including some fifty industrial sites in France. With more than 6,100 employees, including more than 2,900 in France, Séché Environnement achieved a turnover of €1,013.5 million in 2023, 26% of which was generated internationally.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since 27 November 1997. The title is part of the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP. FP Reuters: CCHE. PA

