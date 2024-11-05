

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco SA (AHEXY.PK), a provider of human resource solutions, Tuesday reported income before taxes of 137 million euros for the third quarter, lower than 162 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by decrease in revenue.



Net income declined to 99 million euros or 0.59 euros per share from 103 million euros or 0.62 euros per share last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS was 0.68 euros compared with 0.85 euros.



Operating income decreased 12 percent to 162 million euros from 184 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter dropped 4 percent to 5.704 billion euros from 5.958 billion euros in the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, the company sees its revenue to be same as in the third quarter.



