

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported third quarter net profit of 751 million euros, down 6.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.63 euros compared to 0.68 euros. EBIT was 1.37 billion euros, up 0.1%. Revenue increased 6.2 percent to 20.6 billion euros in the third quarter of 2024 despite persistently muted market dynamics.



Tobias Meyer, CEO DHL Group: 'We were able to significantly increase revenue and initiate a turnaround in EBIT compared to the prior-year quarter. Now it is crucial to provide our customers with the expected high quality during the peak season.'



The Board of Management has decided to adjust the Group EBIT guidance for the year 2024 to above 5.8 billion euros, from prior guidance range of 6.0 billion euros to 6.6 billion euros. The Board has also revised the guidance for the medium-term growth of Group EBIT to above 7.0 billion euros in 2026, from prior guidance range of 7.5 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros.



