

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (SAE1.F), an online pharmacy retailer, on Tuesday registered a decline in EBITDA for the third quarter, in spite of increased sales.



In addition, Redcare has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the three-month period, the company posted EBITDA of 10.4 million euros, lower than 11.7 million euros, registered for the same period last year.



Excluding items, EBITDA stood at 11.4 million euros, compared with prior year's 15.2 million euros.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2 percent, compared with 3.2 percent in the last year.



Sales was 575 million euros, up from 476 million euros a year ago.



Non-Rx sales improved to 383 million euros from 320 million euros in 2023.



Rx Sales also increased to 191 million euros from previous year's 156 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects to post adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2 percent to 2.2 percent, non-Rx sales growth 20 percent to 25 percent, on sales of 2.35 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros.



