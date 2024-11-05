

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVO) announced the sale of its chemical API manufacturing site, Evotec DS GmbH, located in Halle/Westphalia, to Monacum Partners GmbH - a Munich based Private Equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Under the agreement, all business operations and the entire workforce at Evotec DS will transition to Monacum Partners and continue business as DAPIN GmbH (Deutsche API & Intermediates).



Evotec DS in Halle/Westphalia is a specialized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization with a strong foundation in chemical APIs, intermediates, and building blocks, which provides an end-to-end service portfolio, encompassing development to commercial-scale manufacturing.



