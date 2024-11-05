BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK), a German luxury fashion company, Tuesday reported earnings before taxes of 78 million euros for the third quarter, lower than 88 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.
Net income declined to 55 million euros or 0.79 euros per share from 63 million euros or 0.91 euros per share last year.
Operating income dropped 7 percent to 95 million euros from 103 million euros a year ago.
Sales for the quarter were 1.029 billion euros, up from 1.027 billion euros reported last year.
Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook.
