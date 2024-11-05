Suspension of trading with ELMO Rent AS shares and flushing the orderbook

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-05 08:21 CET -- Due to the decision of the Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee published on November 4, 2024, to terminate trading in ELMO Rent AS shares (ELMO, ISIN: EE3100075888), Nasdaq Tallinn Management Board decided, based on clause 45.1 of the First North Rules, to immediately suspend trading with ELMO Rent AS shares and flush the orderbook. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.