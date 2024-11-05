Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024

WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
05.11.24
09:12 Uhr
0,285 Euro
+0,001
+0,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2024 08:22 Uhr
Suspension of trading with ELMO Rent AS shares and flushing the orderbook

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-05 08:21 CET --


Due to the decision of the Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee
published on November 4, 2024, to terminate trading in ELMO Rent AS shares
(ELMO, ISIN: EE3100075888), Nasdaq Tallinn Management Board decided, based on
clause 45.1 of the First North Rules, to immediately suspend trading with ELMO
Rent AS shares and flush the orderbook. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
