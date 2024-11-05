

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L), an asset management company, Tuesday said its assets under management or AUM at the end of September 30 was 777.4 million pounds, higher than 773.7 billion pounds as on June 30.



AUM excluding joint ventures and associates grew to 663.8 billion pounds driven by positive net flows, markets and investment performance.



Net inflows for the 9-month period was 1.6 billion pounds.



Net flows in joint ventures and associates, which were 5.2 billion pounds positive in the nine months to September 2024, were negative in the third quarter due to continued market volatility in China.



