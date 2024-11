LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Workplace Group plc (IWG.L), a provider of serviced offices, Tuesday said its revenue for the third quarter increased 1 percent to $931 million from $919 million in the same period a year ago.



System-wide revenue grew 3 percent to $1.065 billion from $1.040 billion last year.



RevPAR or revenue per available room, however, decreased 17 percent to $412 million from $496 million in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its outlook.



