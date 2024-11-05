

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY.PK), a Japanese video game company, on Tuesday reported lower profit and sales in its first half. Looking ahead, the company maintained fiscal year outlook for net earnings, but trimmed forecast for operating income and net sales.



In Tokyo, Nintendo shares dropped 3.9 percent on Tuesday's regular trading to close at 7,656 yen.



For the first half, the company's profit attributable to shareholders fell 60 percent to 108.66 billion Japanese yen from last year's 271.30 billion yen. Profit per share declined to 93.33 yen from 233.03 yen a year ago.



Operating profit declined 56.6 percent from last year to 121.51 billion yen.



Net sales were 523.30 billion yen, down 34.3 percent from last year's 796.24 billion yen.



Digital sales were down 26.5 percent, mainly due to a decrease in sales of Nintendo Switch downloadable versions of packaged software.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Nintendo continues to expect net profit to decline 38.9 percent from last year to 300 billion yen, and profit per share of 257.68 yen.



Further, the company now expects annual operating profit to drop 31.9 percent to 360 billion yen, while previous outlook was 400 billion yen, down 24.4 percent.



Nintendo now anticipates full-year sales of 1.28 trillion yen, down 23.4 percent from last year, compared to previously expected 1.350 trillion yen, down 19.3 percent.



The company also announced an interim dividend per share of 35 yen, lower than last year's 80 yen. The year-end dividend per share is expected to be a net of 94 yen.



