Smiths News' FY24 trading was robust and results came in ahead of consensus. This, along with the debt refinancing announced in May, has resulted in lower average debt, which in turn has allowed the company to implement its revised capital allocation policy (communicated in May) and its diversification ambitions. Furthermore, it has lifted its total ordinary dividend from 4.15p to 5.15p/share and announced a 'special' dividend of a further 2.0p/share.

