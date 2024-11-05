

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were marginally lower on Tuesday and bond markets remained on edge, as several polls revealed a tight presidential race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.



Analysts believe Trump's policies on immigration, tax cuts and tariffs would put upward pressure on inflation, bond yields and the dollar.



The benchmark DAX was down 12 points at 19,135 after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



In corporate news, utility Uniper SE rose over 1 percent after confirming its FY24 guidance.



Luxury fashion company Hugo Boss fell 2.6 percent after reporting a decline in third-quarter net profit.



Dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care added 1.3 percent as Q3 profit beat market views.



Online fashion retailer Zalando dropped 2.6 percent despite posting strong improvement in third-quarter sales and profit.



