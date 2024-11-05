Electro Optic Systems (EOS) is an optic technology company specialising in defence applications, primarily remote weapons systems (RWS) and maritime communications. The company is benefiting from increased defence spending, is well-positioned in the new frontier of drone warfare and brings optionality in future battlefield arenas of high-energy laser weapons (HELWs) and space. Improved H1 results, a strong balance sheet and an extensive pipeline position EOS to benefit from such dynamics.

