Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
05.11.24
09:17 Uhr
0,265 Euro
+0,002
+0,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
05.11.2024 10:53 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXURION: Oxurion terminates its Private Judicial Reorganization Procedure following amicable settlement agreements

Leuven, Belgium - November 5, 2024 - 10:30 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) announces that it terminated the private judicial reorganization (PRJ) procedure initiated on August 22, 2024. The Company had not taken any step towards its creditors within such procedure as it continued to dialogue with its creditors outside the framework of that procedure. Following such discussions, amicable agreements were reached with its key creditors. These creditors were mainly suppliers related to the THR-149 and THR-687 programs.
At the start of the procedure, the total debt of the company amounted to €14.7 million, of which €9 million was owed to Atlas. As per the agreements the debt is reduced by €3.5m and stands now at €11.2m of which €9.05m owed to Atlas. No conditions precedent nor conditions subsequent are included in those agreements.
The company is currently not negotiating other agreements with its creditors but might do so in the coming months.
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) specializes in developing next-generation therapies for retinal diseases. The company is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com
Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the company cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will materialize and undertakes no obligation to update or revise them in light of new information, future events, or for any other reason. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties affecting the company, as well as other factors that could lead to material differences between actual results and forward-looking statements, is included in the company's annual report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or purchase any Oxurion securities or assets in any jurisdiction. No Oxurion securities may be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption from this Act, and in accordance with applicable state securities laws in the United States.
Contacts :
OXURION NV:
Pascal Ghoson, CEO pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

Contact presse et investisseurs: Gabriel Rafaty I Oxurion@aimpact.net

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpyaaMhul5qVmJ2bZJVtZ2ZpZphhx5LJamOVxWOaZJ6Uam2WlmlpmJSaZnFpm2Vt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88607-prj-termination-and-debt-reduction-en_20241105.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.