OXURION: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities II LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 25, 2025 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on June 23, 2025, from Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC indicating that as of June 19, 2025, it held 1,222,807 shares of the then outstanding 8,496,303 shares, and therefore crossed under the threshold (15%) by virtue of the selling of voting securities. See pdf file for annex.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical group in transition, combining therapeutic innovation with technologies applied to clinical research. Through its rapidly expanding technology division, Oxurion is building integrated expertise around clinical data, with the ambition to accelerate, secure, and transform the processes involved in developing new treatments. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

