Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
-97,67 % -0,008
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
19.01.2026 08:23 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXURION: Oxurion announces the temporary suspension of the financing programme dedicated to investments in digital assets and crypto-assets

Leuven, BELGIUM - January 19, 2026 - 08:00 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a pharmaceutical outsourcing company based in Leuven, has reviewed the investment project in digital assets and crypto-assets, as communicated to the market on 1 December 2025. The objective of this project was to consider an alternative asset class, comparable to other financial investments.

In light of the high volatility observed in the crypto-asset markets, as well as the current economic and geopolitical environment, the Company has determined that it is not appropriate, at this stage, to continue with the implementation of this project.

The Company has therefore decided to temporarily suspend the execution of the transaction and to defer any investment decision until greater visibility on the market environment is obtained.

The Company further confirms that the conditions precedent to the disbursement of the first tranche of the financing have not been fulfilled. Accordingly, no funds have been drawn or received by the Company to date.

This decision constitutes an adjustment to the Company's strategic timing and intentions and does not result in any change to its business model or core activities.

The Company continues to pursue its growth and acquisition strategy without change and will inform the market of any further developments.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson,
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZxsZcZoaJmUnmxsY56XbJaYa5xlxWWbmWXHyWZtlJ3Fap6SnZuVbpyVZnJnlWpn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96051-oxur-crypto-transaction-en-20260119.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.