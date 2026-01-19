OXURION: Oxurion announces the temporary suspension of the financing programme dedicated to investments in digital assets and crypto-assets

Leuven, BELGIUM - January 19, 2026 - 08:00 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a pharmaceutical outsourcing company based in Leuven, has reviewed the investment project in digital assets and crypto-assets, as communicated to the market on 1 December 2025. The objective of this project was to consider an alternative asset class, comparable to other financial investments.

In light of the high volatility observed in the crypto-asset markets, as well as the current economic and geopolitical environment, the Company has determined that it is not appropriate, at this stage, to continue with the implementation of this project.

The Company has therefore decided to temporarily suspend the execution of the transaction and to defer any investment decision until greater visibility on the market environment is obtained.

The Company further confirms that the conditions precedent to the disbursement of the first tranche of the financing have not been fulfilled. Accordingly, no funds have been drawn or received by the Company to date.

This decision constitutes an adjustment to the Company's strategic timing and intentions and does not result in any change to its business model or core activities.

The Company continues to pursue its growth and acquisition strategy without change and will inform the market of any further developments.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

