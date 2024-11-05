

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly higher on Tuesday while the dollar weakened, and Treasury yields were little changed as investors readied themselves for the hotly anticipated U.S. presidential election.



The final NBC News poll of the election indicates the race is neck and neck with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied at 49 percent.



Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $2,740.02 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,750.



The dollar drifted lower after some polls dented some of the market bets on a victory for Republican Donald Trump.



The time of announcing results can vary based on how small the winning margin is, when mail-in ballots can be counted and when polls close.



Traders also look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which is due to be announced on Thursday.



The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, but traders will be looking to the accompanying statement for clues about the likelihood of future rate cuts.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News