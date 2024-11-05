

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $301 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $359 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.724 billion from $1.594 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



