Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that the Company's subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting Inc., has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 compliance for the United States Department of Defense (DoD).

The DoD relies on private companies to provide essential goods and services. These companies, collectively known as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), can pose considerable cybersecurity risks if there are vulnerabilities in their information systems. Cyberattacks that steal intellectual property and sensitive information threaten both the economy and national security. To manage these risks, the DoD has started including cybersecurity requirements in its contracts. The DoD sees CMMC Level 1 as an opportunity to work with contractors to improve their cybersecurity practices.

Regular cybersecurity assessments of defense contractors give the DoD greater confidence that sensitive information shared with the DIB is properly secured. The CMMC program streamlines and enhances accountability in the cybersecurity assessment process. Level 1 covers the fundamental safeguarding requirements for Federal Contract Information, which is information provided by or created for the Government under contract that is not meant for public release.

"All DoD contractors must pass independent security checks to meet CMMC standards," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This is an internal compliance measure for U.S. federal government business and places an emphasis on the exacting security standards we maintain as a Company. The more compliance we achieve, the stronger our business position in the market."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228804

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.