San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), a leader in rugged mobile solutions, today announced availability of the Sonim H500 5G Mobile Hotspot at Verizon Wireless (Sonim H500 5G for Business | Verizon). As the industry's first rugged 5G millimeter wave hotspot, this device is engineered to redefine reliable connectivity for Verizon customers.

©Sonim Technologies, Inc.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/228913_sonim_h500_1030_pr_7.jpeg

©Sonim Technologies, Inc.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/228913_sonim_h500_1030_pr_5.jpeg

In an era where reliable, secure, and fast internet connectivity is not a luxury but a necessity, the Sonim H500 5G Mobile Hotspot delivers. Featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband1 technology, it ensures faster speeds, reduced latency, and expansive coverage. Its rugged design, equipped with an Ethernet port, delivers reliability for versatile use at work, home, or on the go, making it ideal for both mobile and stationary setups in challenging environments.

"Sonim is setting new standards for mobile hotspots by providing a high-performance device that endures the toughest environments and delivers peace of mind - something our customers expect and deserve. As a brand trusted by Fortune 500 companies, businesses, government, first responders, and prosumers for over 25 years, we're proud that Verizon trusts Sonim to offer this robust mobile hotspot to their customers," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim.

Unyielding connectivity, anywhere

Designed with Sonim's hallmark durability, the Sonim H500 5G mobile hotspot is certified with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings. It is built to withstand the harshest environments: waterproof, drop-proof, dustproof, salt fog, vibrations, chemicals, and more - all backed by a two-year comprehensive warranty2. These ratings ensure the device's unique durability and reliability, making it ideal for everything from life's everyday challenges to critical applications in government, military, and industrial sectors.

Dependable, secure connectivity

For secure connectivity on the move, the Sonim H500 5G offers a portable Wi-Fi solution with a built-in firewall for up to 323 devices, ensuring comprehensive protection, especially since public connections are insecure and blocked by corporate networks. With tri-band, dual-band concurrent Wi-Fi 6E, users enjoy improved performance in high-density environments, enabling seamless 8K streaming and video conferencing. Additionally, the 1GB Ethernet port enables the H500 5G for stationary use, to serve as a failover for wired broadband, or to integrate with home routers.

The Sonim H500 5G hotspot is a powerhouse for businesses, perfect for small offices, mobile setups, and industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and emergency services requiring high-speed, secure connectivity. Moreover, it meets Trade Agreements Act (TAA) criteria, making it eligible for U.S. government procurement, as preferred by some customers in Verizon Business and Frontline sectors.

Technical specifications

Connectivity:

Chipset: Snapdragon® X62 5G Modem-RF system

5G Ultra Wideband (mmWave, C-Band), Sub-6 GHz

4G LTE CAT 19 (5 CC)

Battery:

Removable 6000mAh Li-ion battery; device can be used without battery when plugged in

Ports:

Ethernet 1Gbps

USB Type-C doubles as a charging port for external devices that need a boost

Two TS9 external antenna ports provide flexibility and improved signal reception in challenging environments.

For more information, visit Sonim H500 5G for Business | Verizon or Sonim H500 Mobile Hotspot for Verizon.

For media review units, contact pr@sonimtech.com.

1. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas.

2. Sonim devices are built for heavy duty use. They are certified to resist dust and water under International Electrotechnical Commission Ingress Protection (IP) Standard 60529. This means they are designed to minimize the intrusion of dust and can be submerged in water up to 6.5 feet deep (2 meters) for up to 30 minutes. They are also shock resistant and can withstand occasional drops from up to 5.9 feet (1.8 meters). While our devices are tough, they are not indestructible. Use outside these parameters is not recommended and is not warranted. After immersion, always promptly rinse and dry the device. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com/support.

3. The Sonim H500 5G supports up to 32 devices connected via Wi-Fi, plus two additional devices tethered via USB and Ethernet.

Sonim is a trademark or registered trademarks of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of announced products on Sonim's business and Sonim's discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

