

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $622 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $3.280 billion, or $8.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $622 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $35.373 billion from $41.583 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



