Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMK9 | ISIN: US29109X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: YV0
Tradegate
05.11.24
11:02 Uhr
202,00 Euro
-16,00
-7,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
226,00228,0013:54
226,00228,0013:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC202,00-7,34 %
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO106,00+4,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.