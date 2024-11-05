Anzeige
WKN: A0MQV6 | ISIN: US87240R1077
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TFS Financial Makes Strategic Hire to Enable Expansion of its Multi-Lender Platform

Brent Broussard joins the leading equipment financing solutions provider to accelerate growth in the USA and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / TFS Financial, a leading provider of captive finance solutions for manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, announced a strategic addition to its executive team. Brent Broussard joins TFS Financial as a business development and program director to support the growth of the company's proprietary multi-lender platform approach for captive marketplaces and cascading credit programs.

Broussard brings a deep background in vendor equipment finance and sales leadership to TFS Financial. His prior sales and captive finance experience for equipment manufacturers Mitsubishi and Hitachi provide him with a valuable perspective in developing new and growing existing financing partnerships with manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces.

TFS Financial helps equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces offer a premium transaction experience to buyers. TFS Financial's proprietary multi-lender platform is embedded into the client's transaction process, delivering a best-in-class, full-spectrum captive financing function for buyers while dramatically reducing declines and maximizing total converted sales.

"TFS Financial is experiencing rapid growth, and we are delighted to welcome Brent into our organization and to leverage his experience and insight to continue our trajectory," said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "Brent possesses a deep understanding of the marketplace and has the acumen to create captive financing and cascading program options that will satisfy the short- and long-term objectives of OEM's, major dealer groups, and marketplaces. We have every expectation that his efforts will help expand our market presence and enable more organizations to benefit from our proprietary financing solutions."

For more information about TFS Financial, visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance, cascading credit, and virtual F&I programs that power the sales and leasing programs of equipment manufacturers, large dealer groups, and marketplaces. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Group of Companies, which possess over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. For more information, please visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
617-417-1160
bhebeisen@parallelpr.com
??: @Parallel_PR
Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFS Financial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
