Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Inc. and Kongsberg Geospatial Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance BVLOS Operations Using IRIS Terminal Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT.V)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABBA.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced aerial solutions, and Kongsberg Geospatial ("Kongsberg"), a recognized innovator in geospatial software and situational awareness solutions, are pleased to announce a new collaboration to enhance Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capabilities for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) through the integration of Kongsberg's IRIS Terminal into Volatus' state-of-the-art Operations Control Center (OCC).

Under this commercial agreement, Volatus will use its OCC to test, validate, and demonstrate Kongsberg's IRIS Terminal software, designed to provide operators with real-time airspace awareness, showcasing IRIS Terminal's functionality to potential clients, providing comprehensive demonstrations to display real-time situational awareness and control over BVLOS operations. Additionally, the companies will work closely to secure regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions, expanding both companies' reach and compliance capabilities in the BVLOS sector.

"Our collaboration with Kongsberg Geospatial represents a strategic move to advance and commercialize BVLOS operations across diverse industries," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Maintaining airspace awareness to avoid conflicts with other aircraft is essential for ensuring safe beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. By integrating IRIS Terminal into our Operations Control Center, we are not only enhancing our BVLOS capabilities in terms of safety, reliability, and scalability but are also positioning ourselves to drive new revenue opportunities by offering robust solutions for clients ready to unlock the full potential of RPAS."

This collaboration will allow potential end users to witness live demonstrations of Kongsberg's IRIS Terminal within the Volatus OCC. The IRIS Terminal integration will serve as third-party proof-of-concept, supporting both companies in securing long-term BVLOS contracts as industries increasingly recognize the value of autonomous RPAS operations across sectors like public safety, energy, and infrastructure.

"Partnering with Volatus Aerospace enables us to validate our technology in real-world scenarios and connect with customers ready for advanced RPAS solutions," said Jordan Freed, CEO of Kongsberg Geospatial. "With Volatus' operational excellence, we can shape the future of BVLOS operations, addressing the growing demand for safe, efficient, and compliant RPAS solutions across industries."

This partnership leverages Kongsberg's advanced airspace visualization technology alongside Volatus' BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operational expertise. As Kongsberg adds new features, introduces new software, and integrates new sensors, they will leverage the operations control center and its operators / pilots to provide regular real-world feedback to accelerate the development process. These solutions enable drones to operate over longer distances without the pilot's direct line of sight, opening new possibilities for industries such as public safety, energy utilities, and infrastructure management.

This collaboration is expected to open significant revenue-generating opportunities as Volatus and Kongsberg work together to commercialize BVLOS solutions that meet stringent safety and regulatory requirements, positioning both companies at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, infrastructure, and cargo delivery. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Explore our services and connect with us at http://www.volatusaerospace.com

About Kongsberg Geospatial

Kongsberg Geospatial, based in Ottawa, Canada, is a trusted provider of mission-critical software for real-time situational awareness, trusted by defense and aerospace industries globally. Its IRIS Terminal solution enables safe and effective BVLOS operations by delivering high-performance airspace visualization for complex and dynamic environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the master service agreement; (ii) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the master service agreement to the Company; the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form under the section "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

TSXV:VOL

For more information, please contact:

Glen Lynch

CEO, Volatus Aerospace

+1 833-865-2887

Glen.lynch@volatusaerospace.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Danielle Gagne

Head of Marketing and Communications, Volatus Aerospace

danielle.gagne@volatusaerospace.com

Kongsberg Geospatial

1-613-271-5500

info@kongsberggeospatial.com

https://www.kongsberggeospatial.com/

TSXV: FLT.V

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com